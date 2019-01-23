× L.A. City Council’s Jan Perry Enters Race to Replace County Supervisor Ridley-Thomas

Another experienced local politician, former Los Angeles City Council member Jan Perry, is making an early leap into the race to succeed term-limited county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas next year.

Perry announced Tuesday that she’s joining a field that already includes her one-time City Hall rival, Herb Wesson, and first-time candidate Sharis Rhodes to represent the 2nd Supervisorial District in South Los Angeles, which encompasses roughly 2 million residents.

A former appointee of Mayor Eric Garcetti, Perry said that, if elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, she would focus on homelessness and on building new infrastructure to create jobs and spur community development.

“The county’s most important function is to ensure that services it provides are available in a manner that’s as accessible and effective as possible,” she said. “I have a well-documented, well-developed portfolio of” doing that.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.