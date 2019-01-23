× L.A. County District Attorney Establishes Mental Health Division

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has created a new division to expand efforts to help people living with mental illness in the justice system.

The mental health division established Wednesday brings together deputy district attorneys with cases involving defendants who have been declared incompetent to stand trial or are seeking alternative sentences due to mental illness.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey says the goals of the division are to protect the public, assist people in getting mental health services and to make sure jails and prisons are reserved for the most serious and violent offenders.

