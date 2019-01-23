Man Killed in Collision With Caltrans Truck on 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

An Agua Dulce man died Wednesday after his Jeep SUV rear-ended a Caltrans truck that was part of a street-sweeping detail on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

The crash took place about 11:20 a.m. on the northbound 14 Freeway, just south of Sand Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard said in a written statement.

A Caltrans worker was driving a GMC 3500 pickup truck fitted with a dump truck bed northbound within the center median at the time of the crash, he said.

“Initial information indicated the Jeep struck the rear of the Caltrans vehicle in the vicinity of the center median/HOV lane,” Greengard said.

Paramedics pronounced the driver and sole occupant of the Jeep dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the Caltrans truck was taken to a hospital with injuries described as “moderate,” according to Greengard.

The identity of the Jeep driver was not available pending positive identification and notification of family. He was described by the CHP as an Agua Dulce man.

Officials issued a Sig Alert for the carpool and left-hand lanes of the northbound freeway as the investigation continued Wednesday afternoon.

The crash is being investigated by the CHP’s Newhall-area office.

