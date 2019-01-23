Man Sought in Sexual Assault, Stabbing of Woman in San Bernardino

Investigators released photos Wednesday of a suspect sought in the sexual assault and stabbing of a woman in San Bernardino earlier this month, authorities said.

The attack took place about 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, San Bernardino Police Department Detective William Flesher said in a written statement.

The attacker had gotten of an sbX bus in the area of Rialto Avenue and E Street, police said.

He then lured the victim to a nearby business “and made sexual advances that she resisted,” the detective said.

“At that point, he forced her into a storage trailer,” Flesher said. “While inside of the trailer, the suspect sexually assaulted and stabbed the victim multiple times.”

Flesher said the attacker then locked the victim inside the storage locker and fled. A citizen later found the woman and called for help.

The victim was hospitalized and is expected to survive, police said.

Detectives described the attacker as a white or Latino man of about 25 years old, He stood about 5 feet 11 inches tall and was of medium build. He wore white-and-red Air Jordan high-top sneakers and a Golden State Warriors cap with a dark bill.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655, or Sgt. Mahan at 909-384-5613.