Mother Accidentally Shot by Child Inside Car in Norwalk: Officials

A young child accidentally shot and wounded his mother after grabbing a gun that had been left in the back seat of her car on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place just after 3:30 p.m. in the 14600 block of Dinard Avenue, in front of Ramona School, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Jorge Marchena said.

A woman in her 30s stopped to pick up her child, or children, from the school, the lieutenant said.

The child, described as under 10 years old, got a hold of a gun that that has been left in the back seat of the car and fired it, he said. The mother was struck in a “lower extremity,” and the injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies were still looking into how the gun got there, and how the child got a hold of it.