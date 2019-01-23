Photos Released in Search for Man Who Exposed Himself to Woman While Riding Train in Lynwood

Surveillance images of a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman while riding the L.A. Metro Green Line in Lynwood were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

Transit detectives are still searching for the man, who is accused of intentionally exposing himself to a female passenger “in a sexually explicit manner” on the morning of Dec. 10, according to a news release from the department.

They are hoping tips from the general public will lead to his arrest.

Investigators believe he boarded the train at the Long Beach Metro Green Line Station before the incident around 10:45 a.m. The victim told authorities the suspect sat across from her on the train and later started acting inappropriately, which was caught on surveillance video.

“Train video shows that the suspect began exposing himself and attempting to get the victim’s attention,” the department new release reads.

Authorities said the man “was engaged in the lewd act for many minutes” when he finally caught the attention of the female passenger. Offended by the violation, she said she then got up from her seat and moved to another part of the train, officials said.

“The suspect can be seen making note of where the train car cameras were,” the release states, citing video.

He then exited the train at the Aviation Station, officials said.

He is described by sheriff’s officials as a black man who stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 168 pounds. He is believed to be around 25 to 30 years old and has short black hair, a mustache and a scruffy beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and was carrying a black or dark grey backpack with a small logo that’s white.

Based on his behavior, sheriff’s officials believe he could have done the same thing before and may do it again.

“People like this should not be on the streets or on our transit system,” Detective Karen Velasquez said in the department’s news release. “We want to ensure that we get him identified as soon as possible.”

Officials are urging anyone with information to come forward but have said the suspect should not be approached if he is spotted.

Tips can be called in to Detective Velasquez or Detective O’Neil at 323-563-5000 while those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.