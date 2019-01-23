SoCal Rep. Katie Hill Calls for National Day of Action Over Shutdown on Jan. 29

Freshman congresswoman Katie Hill, who represents the Santa Clarita area, announced plans for a national day of action on Jan. 29 to protest the longest government shutdown in U.S. history during an interview on MSNBC Wednesday.

The event is slated to take place on the day President Donald Trump would have delivered his State of the Union address, had the House moved to authorize it. But the longstanding tradition is among the latest fallouts in lawmakers’ ongoing tug-of-war over the shutdown, now in its 33rd day.

“We need to hear from the people, not the president, on that day,” Hill told host Chris Hayes on the program “All In with Chris Hayes.”

As @KatieHill4CA just announced on @allinwithchris, MoveOn & our allies are launching the "Shut Down the Wall, Open the Government" National Day of Action on 1/29. Find an event near you: https://t.co/7ijl17z81h #ShutdownTheWall pic.twitter.com/Vdnhgou8FS — MoveOn (@MoveOn) January 24, 2019

The protest is being coordinated by activist groups including Move On and Indivisible. The event page states that demonstrators will rally at “Senate offices, closed federal government offices, national parks, other facilities affected by the shutdown and other public, visible spots” to show how the shutdown has impacted Americans’ lives.

Roughly 800,000 federal workers are days from missing a second paycheck as Congress and Trump remain mired in an impasse over funding for the president’s long-promised wall along the southern border.

The Senate is poised to vote Thursday on a two dueling plans to reopen the government, but neither is expected to pass.

“Whoever doesn’t vote for reopening the government tomorrow needs to be getting that pressure,” Hill said in the interview.

As of Wednesday evening, five events were scheduled in California, in San Diego, Escondido, Fresno, Oakland and San Francisco.