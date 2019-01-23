Surveillance Video Captures Alleged Peeping Tom Outside Bedroom Window of Hemet Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video peering into a bedroom window in Hemet this week.

Deputies were called out the 29500 block of Cherrywood Drive about 5 a.m. Monday after receiving a call regarding a stranger standing outside of a home, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Media Information Bureau.

He was observed looking through the bedroom window, the statement read.

Surveillance video from outside the home showed him peering between two bushes, at one point leaning against the residence with one house in an apparent to get close look inside.

The footage also captured someone -- possibly the homeowner -- confronting the man before he took off. He was gone by the time deputies arrived at the scene.

The sheriff's Hemet Station on Tuesday released photos of the alleged assailant as the sought to identify and locate him.

Anyone with information is urged to call to the department at 951-791-3400.