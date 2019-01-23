Update Expected in Search for Moreno Valley Teen Who Disappeared After Day With Friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials are expected to give an update Wednesday in their search for a 16-year-old Moreno Valley girl who disappeared 10 days ago.

Aranda Briones was last seen on Jan. 13 wearing a white and blue jacket, a dark colored shirt and dark jeans.

Family members say Briones spent that Sunday with a male friend she knew from school but she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The friend told police he dropped Briones off at Moreno Valley Community Park, located at 13380 Frederick St., sometime between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

However, despite there being several surveillance cameras in the park, investigators say they have yet to find any signs Briones was ever there.

"They pulled footage, and they don't know if the time was wrong, but it looks like nobody was dropped off between 6 and 6:30," her brother, Daniel Briones, told KTLA.

The male friend told family members that Aranda Briones got into a gray, four-door sedan when he left her at the park. Daniel Briones told KTLA the family doesn’t know anyone with a car like that.

One possible clue came from a female friend, Daniel Briones said. The friend used Snapchat’s map feature and came up with a location in Rubidoux. When the friend texted to ask why she was there, Aranda Briones’ phone turned off, and hasn’t been turned back on since.

Aranda Briones stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Officers from the Moreno Valley Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are involved in the search.

A Community Tip Line – 951-247-8700 – has been established for anyone with information who could lead investigators to Aranda.

The public can also call Moreno Valley police at 951-486-6731 with any information.

The Sheriff’s Department is expected to give an update on the investigation later Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

