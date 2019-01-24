× 101 Closed Near Downtown L.A. After Man Climbs on Freeway Sign; Traffic Jammed in Both Directions

Traffic is backed up for miles on both sides of the 101 after authorities closed all lanes near downtown L.A. because of a person on a freeway sign Thursday afternoon.

The freeway closure went into effect near the Mission Road overpass in the Boyle Heights area around 2:15 p.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Personnel from multiple agencies were working to get someone down who was “standing precariously on / near a sign above freeway lanes,” the LAFD alert stated.

The person was believed to be having a “behavioral emergency” and possibly “contemplating self harm,” according to the alert.

It was not immediately clear when the man climbed up onto the sign.

Sky5 aerial video over the scene showed an underwear-clad man clinging to the signage above the roadway around 3:30 p.m. Several firefighters were standing on a ladder as they worked to try and coax him down. Personnel from multiple agencies could be seen standing on near the roadway.

Two large inflatable cushions were placed beneath.

The incident has left traffic snarled on both sides of the freeway amid the afternoon rush-hour, the aerial footage showed.

Caltrans is urging motorists to use an alternate route amid the ongoing police activity.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#TRAFFICALERT: All lanes of US-101 are closed near Mission Rd. Near Downtown LA for police activity. Use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/HytaL0cUAr — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 24, 2019