2 Suspects Identified in Fatal Christmas Day Shooting of 70-Year-Old Inglewood Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities identified two suspects Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 70-year-old woman during a Christmas day attempted purse robbery.

The suspects, Donovan Bingaman, 20, and Lizet Martinez, 29, are believed to be in the Casa Grande area in Arizona.

The two were stopped by police in Casa Grande on Monday before they led officers on a high-speed pursuit and evaded capture, the Inglewood Police Department said in a news release.

On Dec. 25, Lourdes Padilla was walking in the area of Yukon Avenue and 104th Street in Inglewood, when she was confronted by a woman who tried to grab her purse. The two struggled and the woman shot Padilla, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Padilla was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries two days later.

Probable cause arrest warrants have been issued for Bingaman and Martinez in California.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, police said. The two were last seen driving in a White Nissan Versa with paper plates. Bingaman and Martinez are known to frequent California, Arizona and Nevada, according to the news release. Martinez is described by authorities to be 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and multiple tattoos on her chest and arms. Bingaman is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has “ES” tattooed on the back of his head, a purple rose on his right hand and the letter "LA" on his right forearm. Anyone with information is asked to call Inglewood Police Department homicide detectives at 310-412-5240, the on-duty Watch Commander at 310-412-5206 or call their local law enforcement agency.