Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested After Heists in Las Vegas, Victorville, Rancho Cucamonga and Temecula

The serial bank robbery suspect believed to be responsible for several heists in Las Vegas and multiple robberies in Southern California earlier this month has been arrested, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department announced Thursday.

Thomas Albert Bentley of San Diego was taken into custody last Saturday after allegedly robbing a Chase bank in Temecula, police said. Investigators believe he also robbed another Chase bank a day earlier in Rancho Cucamonga.

In that incident, police said, the suspect walked up to the teller at the bank located in 8100 block of Milliken Avenue and handed them a note saying the bank was being robbed and he was armed with a gun. Police were called to the scene about 5:10 p.m.

The teller gave the suspect an “undisclosed amount of cash,” police said in a news release. He then fled the business in a southbound direction.

Since investigating that robbery and several others in recent weeks, authorities have been led to believe 56-year-old Bentley is the suspect in all of them. He has been described by police as a white man who was wearing a beanie, black zip-up sweater and blue jeans at the time of Rancho Cucamonga robbery.

Rancho Cucamonga police have not released other details about the multiple robberies at Chase and U.S. banks in Las Vegas and the single heist in Victorville that Bentley is also suspected of committing since Jan. 3.

Bentley has been arrested and was being held on $500,000 bail in Riverside County.

He was last scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to inmate records.