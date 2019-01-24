Body in Roadway Shut Down Northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim; Traffic Backed up for Miles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The northbound 5 Freeway was closed in Anaheim after a body was found on the roadway, and those who commute through the area would likely see hours added to their drive Thursday evening.

Authorities became aware of the body in the freeway's middle lane underneath the Magnolia Avenue overpass just before 6 p.m., after vehicles had begun swerving to avoid striking it, according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

The northbound lanes would be completely shut down until further notice while authorities investigated how the person ended up there. Coroner's officials were responding to the scene.

Traffic was being diverted to westbound 91 Freeway, from which motorists could merge onto the northbound 605 Freeway and eventually meet back up with the 5 in Santa Fe Springs.

Aerial footage showed cars backed up to the Orange Crush interchange in Orange.

Check back for updates on this developing story.