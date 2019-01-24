Councilman, 20 Others Arrested in Hotel Union Worker Protest That Blocked Traffic in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of hotel workers gathered at an intersection near the Anaheim Convention Center, blocking traffic during a protest for higher wages and affordable healthcare, according to authorities.

The demonstration started at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue at around 6 p.m., Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jeff Mundy said.

The protestors rallied next to the Hilton and Sheraton hotels before heading to the intersection.

At around 6:30 p.m., police officers started arresting protestors who were sitting in the middle of the intersection, refusing to leave.

A total of 21 people were arrested, including Anaheim Councilman Jose Moreno, Sgt. Mundy said.

Anaheim councilman Jose Moreno smiles as he is arrested for refusing to leave the intersection of Harbor and Katella during a hotel workers protest. #Anaheim @City_of_Anaheim @AnaheimPD @ocregister @unitehere pic.twitter.com/F236hhAFhx — Jeff Gritchen 🇺🇸 (@jeffgritchen) January 25, 2019

Those arrested were transported to a mobile booking station, where they were cited for loitering and then released, according to Mundy.

Aerial footage from Sky 5 showed a large number of people crossing the streets, going from side to side.

The workers, who are represented by Unite Here Local 11, held signs reading "Raise OC."

“'We're here & we're not going anywhere' until we win the respect we deserve," a tweet by Unite Here Local 11 read.

The union represents about 29,000 workers in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas and convention centers in Southern California and Arizona, according to a Twitter description.

"Workers at the Hilton Anaheim and Sheraton Park hotels were marching with allies for a fair contract that ensures affordable healthcare and enough money to make ends meet in Orange County," a spokesman for the union, Andrew Cohen told KTLA in a written statement. "Workers have authorized strikes but view the action as a last resort. They also say the hotels have not been bargaining in good faith."

2 dozen brave leaders are not leaving the intersection of Harbor & Katella. “¡Aquí estamos y no nos vamos!” “Were here & were not going anywhere” until we win the respect we deserve! #RaiseOC pic.twitter.com/zV0856EHUv — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) January 25, 2019

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.