Councilman, 20 Others Arrested in Hotel Union Worker Protest That Blocked Traffic in Anaheim

Hundreds of hotel workers gathered at an intersection near the Anaheim Convention Center, blocking traffic during a protest for higher wages and affordable healthcare, according to authorities.
The demonstration started at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue at around 6 p.m., Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jeff Mundy said.
The protestors rallied next to the Hilton and Sheraton hotels before heading to the intersection.
At around 6:30 p.m., police officers started arresting protestors who were sitting in the middle of the intersection, refusing to leave.
A total of 21 people were arrested, including Anaheim Councilman Jose Moreno, Sgt. Mundy said.
Those arrested were transported to a mobile booking station, where they were cited for loitering and then released, according to Mundy.
Aerial footage from Sky 5 showed a large number of people crossing the streets, going from side to side.
The workers, who are represented by Unite Here Local 11, held signs reading "Raise OC."
“'We're here & we're not going anywhere' until we win the respect we deserve," a tweet by Unite Here Local 11 read.
The union represents about 29,000 workers in hotels, restaurants, airports, sports arenas and convention centers in Southern California and Arizona, according to a Twitter description.
"Workers at the Hilton Anaheim and Sheraton Park hotels were marching with allies for a fair contract that ensures affordable healthcare and enough money to make ends meet in Orange County," a spokesman for the union, Andrew Cohen told KTLA in a written statement. "Workers have authorized strikes but view the action as a last resort. They also say the hotels have not been bargaining in good faith."
