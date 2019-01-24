Dry Dog Food Recall With Veterinarian Dr. Jessica Wilson

Posted 10:59 AM, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, January 24, 2019

Here is the full list of brands that have been recalled:

  • o    Old Glory Hearty Turkey and Cheese Flavor Dog Food
  • o    Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
  • o    Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
  • o    Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
  • o    Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
  • o    Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
  • o    Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
  • o    ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
  • o    ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
  • o    ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
  • o    Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
  • o    Natural Life Pet Products Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
  • o    Nutrisca Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

 