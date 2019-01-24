× Full List of 45 SoCal Museums Offering Free Admission as Annual ‘Free-for-All’ Day Returns Next Month

Southern California’s annual free museum day returns next month, and this time it will take place over an entire weekend.

A total of 45 institutions will participate in the two-day event, which will take place Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. Some of the museums will only offer free admission on Saturday or Sunday, but about half will not be charging either day.

The Museum of Contemporary Art, Descanso Gardens, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Kidspace Museum are among the institutions that require purchased tickets for admission.

Others like the California Science Center, Getty Villa, the Getty Center and the Broad are free year-round.

As in past years, the offer is only applicable for general admission, meaning museumgoers will still have to pay for specially ticket exhibitions and normal parking fees.

“For fourteen years, this event has brought many thousands of additional visitors from across the region to our exciting and vital museums,” Jennifer Caballero, Museums President and Marketing Director at the Skirball Cultural Center, said in a news release. “It’s a special weekend that invites Southern Californians and others to branch out and explore museums they may have never before visited, or to return to familiar spots.”

The event is also meant to serve as a reminder that many museums across the Southland offer free visitor days throughout the year. Those can be found on this chart.

Both Saturday and Sunday

Armory Center for the Arts

Automobile Driving Museum

The Broad (free advance general admission tickets are strongly recommended and can be reserved by going to www.thebroad.org)

California African American Museum

California Science Center (general admission only)

Craft and Folk Art Museum

Forest Lawn Museum

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

The Getty Center

The Getty Villa (timed tickets are required and can be reserved at www.getty.edu)

Hammer Museum

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles

Laguna Art Museum

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions

Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust

The Museum of Contemporary Art

Orange County Museum of Art

Pomona College Museum of Art

Sunnylands Center & Gardens

USC Pacific Asia Museum

Saturday Only

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

(opening late 2019, but Free-for-All pop-up is accessible through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art)

(opening late 2019, but Free-for-All pop-up is accessible through the Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Autry Museum of the American West

Columbia Memorial Space Center

Descanso Gardens (free tickets are available at descansogardens.org/tickets)

Japanese American National Museum (free tickets are available at janm.org/freeforall)

Kidspace Museum

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum (free tickets are available at tarpits.org/freeforall.)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center (free admission to the museum only)

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

USC Fisher Museum of Art

Wende Museum of the Cold War

Sunday Only