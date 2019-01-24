Homicide Detectives Investigate Death of Man Struck by Vehicle in Palmdale

Homicide detectives were responding to the scene in Palmdale where a man died after being struck by a vehicle early Thursday evening, authorities said.

The victim was hit at a location in the 38500 block of 35th Street East about 4:11 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release states.

No other details about the crash, including a description of the vehicle involved, was released by sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into 800-222-8477 or by submitted by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.