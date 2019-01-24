Human Trafficking Suspect in Bellflower Wanted on Suspicion of Lewd Acts With a Minor: Sheriff

A man described by sheriff’s officials as a human trafficking suspect is wanted for allegedly committing lewd acts with a minor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Christopher Peter Espinoza, 30, often travels by skateboard and is believed to frequent the area of Lakewood Boulevard that is south of the 105 Freeway, the department said in a news release. Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He is described by sheriff’s officials as Hispanic and standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing roughly 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials also said he has longer hair than in the photo that has been released and often wears a black snapback hat and Nike skateboarding shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. French of the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force at 562-522-3978. Anonymous tips can be called into L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org