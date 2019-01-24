× Humane Society Rescues 84 Cockatiels Living in ‘Unsanitary Conditions’ at San Diego Apartment

The San Diego Humane Society has rescued 84 cockatiels from an apartment.

The society posted on Twitter that officers were called to the apartment in the Rancho Bernardo section on Wednesday morning and found most of the birds flying freely in “unsanitary conditions.”

Sgt. Laurel Monreal says it is “extremely sad” to see animals living like this.

The birds were placed in boxes and taken for medical evaluations. They’ll be quarantined while officials check for diseases.

Police are investigating the man who lives in the apartment.

Our Humane Law Enforcement is currently seizing a large number of birds from a unit in an apartment complex in Rancho Bernardo. This is an active investigation. We will send out a release as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/RJ8Dm80BAr — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 23, 2019

We are so thankful our Humane Officers can step in to help with situations like this. Today we rescued 84 cockatiels living in unsanitary conditions. Now, the #84birds are receiving the care they need at San Diego Humane Society. Here is our video: https://t.co/AmAg8Qddj7 — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) January 24, 2019