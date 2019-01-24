× Man Arrested After Young Child Accidentally Shoots Mother With Shotgun Near School in Norwalk: LASD

A man has been arrested and four children have been removed from a home after a young boy accidentally shot his mother near a school in Norwalk, authorities said Thursday morning.

The Norwalk Sheriff’s Station did not identify the suspect, saying only that he had been arrested on suspicions of various felonies. He faces charges including criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The arrest came after a woman was wounded when her son somehow managed to access an unsecured shotgun and accidentally fired it from the back seat, hitting her in the mid-torso, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The incident took place about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 14600 block of Dinard Avenue, in front of Ramona School, according to sheriff’s Lt. Jorge Marchena. He said the woman had stopped there to pick up her children.

Deputies were dispatched to a “rescue responding, assault with a deadly weapon, gunshot victim” call and located the mother still in the driver’s seat, according to the release. She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

The mother remained hospitalized on Thursday, but her condition has been upgraded to stable, according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Station.

Four children were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, including the boy — described as being under 10 years old — who fired the shotgun, authorities said. None of them were injured.

All four kids were placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, according to the release.

The shotgun has been recovered, officials added.

No additional details have been provided amid the ongoing investigation.

In the aftermath of the accidental shooting, the department provided several firearm safety and storage tips. Among them: always store guns unloaded, use trigger or cable locks, and store weapons in locked containers such as a safe, vault or cabinet.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind you that, ‘If It’s Not Secure, It’s Not Safe,'” officials said in the release.

#GUN #SAFETY TIPS

Always store unloaded

Use trigger or cable lock

Store in locked container (safe, cabinet, vault, etc.)

Store ammo separately Talk to your #children about guns and gun safety. If you have unwanted firearms, turn them in (unloaded) to us for destruction.#LASD pic.twitter.com/AjwSCibv5Y — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) January 24, 2019

