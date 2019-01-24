× Man Charged With Killing 89-Year-Old Who He Knocked Over During Downtown L.A. Robbery

A North Hollywood man has been charged with killing an 89-year-old man who he knocked over during a robbery in downtown Los Angeles last month, officials announced Thursday.

Ricardo Macias, 24, faces a murder charge in connection with the Dec. 20 incident.

The robbery occurred at a pharmacy in the 200 block of West 7th Street, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Macias allegedly stole property, assaulted a security guard who confronted him and crashed into customer Jack Hernandez as he ran away.

Hernandez fell and hit his head, officials said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Macias faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted as charged. His is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday and his bail was set at $2 million.

It is unclear what was stolen during the robbery, and the incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.