Man Who Allegedly Killed Mother, Critically Injured Father in Santa Monica Stabbing Is in Police Custody

A man accused of killing his mother and leaving his father in critical condition in a stabbing in Santa Monica early Thursday morning that also left himself injured is currently being hospitalized and will later be booked, according to police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is currently considered to be in police custody as he is treated for stab wounds to his abdomen at a nearby hospital, Santa Monica Police Department Sgt. Roberto Villegas said. He has only been described by police as a man in his 40s.

Officers were called to the scene in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue about 6:23 a.m. after a man called 911 for help, police said in a news release. A woman suffering from stab wounds was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Villegas said she is the mother of the suspect. The father suffered stab wounds to his chest and was left in critical condition, the sergeant said. He and the suspect were both still being treated by Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear what led the man to allegedly attack and stab his parents as police continue investigating.

No other details have been released by police and no other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Elias at 310-458-8943, Sgt. Skogh at 310-458-8992 or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.