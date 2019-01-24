Massive Sinkhole Opens Up Between Condominium Buildings in La Habra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents living in some La Habra condominiums woke up Thursday to find a massive sinkhole opened between two complexes overnight.

Officials responded to the 900 block of West Imperial Highway about 10:45 p.m., the La Habra Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators believe the neatly manicured and tree-lined property fell into a collapsed underground flood control channel.

The sinkhole runs about 80 to 100 feet long and 20 feet wide, according to the news release.

One nearby condominium was damaged by a tree that fell into the nearly 15-foot deep hole.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Building inspectors have been sent to the site to assess the damage.

Residents were encouraged to stay out of the area until it can be rendered safe.