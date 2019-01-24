Off-Duty L.A. County Fire Captain Killed in Santa Clarita Crash Was Father, Grandfather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An off-duty Los Angeles County Fire Department captain who was killed in a Santa Clarita crash Wednesday morning was a father and grandfather who was getting ready to retire, his brother told KTLA.

Capt. Michael Shepard died after crashing his Jeep into a Caltrans truck that was parked in the center median of the northbound 14 Freeway about 11:20 a.m.

Fellow L.A. County firefighters responded to the crash to find Shepard trapped inside. The extrication was described as "difficult and extensive," but Shepard was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Shepard, 63, worked at Fire Station 132, just over 8 miles north of the crash scene along Sand Canyon Road. He was planning on retiring from the Fire Department next year, after working his whole life, Shepard's brother, Steve Shepard said.

Shepard's brother described the fire captain as God-loving, hardworking and proud.

“Everyone that knows him says he’s just a nice guy, a good guy," Steve Shepard said.

The fire captain was the oldest brother of three and grew up in the San Fernando Valley.