Police Chase in La Habra Ends With Suspect in Custody

A police pursuit that winded through La Habra streets Thursday morning ended with the driver in custody.

Sky5 was overhead around 5 a.m. and saw the vehicle at parked with several police units with lights on it and guns drawn, but after a short amount of time, the suspect took off, kicking off the pursuit.

Police later told KTLA the initial police contact was a stop on a stolen vehicle.

After a short chase, police called off the pursuit in the interest of public safety. The driver then parked and fled on foot into an apartment complex.

Sky5 stayed overhead watching the suspect as he walked through the grounds of the complex. Officers quickly tracked down the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Mayor of La Habra later called KTLA to thank the Sky5 team for coverage, which helped police locate and detain the suspect.