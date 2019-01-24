× Several Injured When Transit Bus, Vehicle Collide in Anaheim

Several people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended a public transit bus in Anaheim Thursday, officials said.

The bus was heading eastbound on Katella Avenue when the truck got off the northbound 57 Freeway and collided with it in the intersection with Douglass Road, outside the Honda Center, shortly before 3 p.m., according to Anaheim Police Sgt. Jonathan Bailey.

The off-ramp for the northbound 57 at Katella would be closed until at least 5:30 p.m. while authorities investigated.

The bus pulled over to the side of the road, and several passenger were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Numerous people had complained of back pain, police said.

The occupants of the older-model Chevrolet truck were also transported to the hospital, Bailey said.

Video from the scene showed at least two people were pulled by first responders from the extended-cab pickup. The truck’s front end had been smashed in, and its bed was piled high with belongings, which had been strewn across the roadway.

The bus suffered considerably less damage, though the area around its right rear tire was dented and scraped up.

Initial reports of someone becoming pinned under a car were false, police said.

Investigators remained at the scene late Thursday afternoon, and no further details were available.