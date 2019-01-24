Suspect Arrested in Sexual Assault, Stabbing of Woman in San Bernardino

A man has been arrested in the sexual assault and stabbing of a woman in San Bernardino County, police said Thursday.

Francisco Cuevas, 25, of San Bernardino is suspected of attacking a woman on Jan. 12. in the area of Rialto Avenue and E Street, the San Bernardino Police Department said.

The suspect forced the victim into a storage trailer and sexually assaulted and stabbed her multiple times, San Bernardino Police Department Detective William Flesher said.

He then locked the victim inside the storage locker and fled, Flesher said.

The victim was later found by a citizen who called for help. She was hospitalized and was expected to survive.

Cuevas was arrested one day after the attack for unrelated offenses, including vehicle theft and parole violation, according to public records.

He was booked again on rape and attempted murder charges.

The suspect was in custody at a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s detention center, and was being held on a $1,000,000 bail.

Cuevas is scheduled to appear at a San Bernardino court on Jan. 28.

Help us identify a sexual assault/attempt murder suspect. The suspect was described as a Hispanic or white male, 25 years old and 5’11” tall with a medium build. Full summary here: https://t.co/A4oFEymkm4 pic.twitter.com/oZhl6p4ltY — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) January 24, 2019

