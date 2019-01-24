The News Director’s Office: Oscar Predictions with Sam Rubin

Sam Rubin returns to the News Director’s Office to recap the recently announced Oscar nominations. Sam, Jason, and Bobby go over the big surprises, the even bigger snubs, and offer up their predictions for who will take home the big awards on Oscar night.

