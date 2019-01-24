× Man Killed in Crash Caused by Suspected DUI Driver in San Bernardino Was Driving Wife, Daughter Home From Hospital, Family Says

The man killed in a crash caused by a suspected drunk driver in San Bernardino last week was driving his wife and 14-year-old daughter home from the hospital after the teen had suffered an asthma attack, his aunt told KTLA Thursday.

It was just around midnight last Friday when Kortni Vinson, a 26-year-old Rialto resident, sped through a red light in a Dodge Calibur heading northbound on Sierra Way, authorities said. She struck a Chrysler 200 that was driving through a green light at the intersection with Highland Avenue.

Vinson was believed to be drunk at the time, police later said.

Both vehicles spun out of control upon impact, and the driver inside the other vehicle was killed. He has been identified by coroner’s officials as Richard Cuthbert of Redlands.

Cuthbert’s wife and teen daughter were also injured in the collision, authorities said. Nearly a week later, on Thursday, his wife is still being hospitalized after her pelvis was fractured and will need to undergo extensive rehabilitation, according to his aunt, Tanya Fowler.

His daughter was left with a broken arm, nose, collar bone and a fractured sternum, Fowler said. After having surgery on her arm, the 14-year-old was released from the hospital and is currently staying with relatives while her mother remains in the hospital, she said.

Vinson, meanwhile, was hospitalized and said to be in stable condition.

Cuthbert, 40, had three children and worked as a driver for Renzenberger Transportation, according to Fowler. She said he worked at the railroad, transporting workers there, and described him as a “devoted father,” in an email to KTLA.

“He was one of the most thoughtful people you could meet. He loved to laugh and loved people,” Fowler wrote. “He didn’t have a lot, but he would be willing to give you the shirt off his back.”

According to Fowler, Cuthbert’s landlord told another relative he had discovered someone in their housing complex who overdosed on drugs just three days before he died, and he helped save her life. “He was just that kind of guy,” Fowler wrote.

The loss of the 40-year-old father of three has been devastating for his loved ones.

“Our family will never be the same,” Fowler wrote. “Not a day will go by that we won’t think about what her carelessness has taken from us, and I hope she thinks about it everyday for the rest of her life as well.”

Fowler has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses, medical costs for the two injured and other expenses following the passing of Cuthbert, who also went by his middle name Dwayne.

“Dwayne was the only breadwinner in the family, so his death along with mounting medical bills puts his family in a very tough financial situation,” the page reads. “Our first priority will be laying Dwayne to rest, but all donations that do not go toward Dwayne’s final expenses will help with medical bills and living expenses for his family.”

On Monday, police urged possible witnesses to the deadly crash — specifically a white pick-up truck there at the time — to come forward.

Anyone with information can reach Sgt. Harvey or Detective Peck at 909-384-5791.

