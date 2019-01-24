× Woman Fatally Struck Pedestrian While on Her Phone in Westlake Neighborhood: Police

A woman was arrested Wednesday night after she fatally struck a pedestrian in the Westlake neighborhood while looking at messages on her phone, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The crash was reported about 8 p.m. near the intersection of 6th and Grand View streets.

Video of the crash determined that Rosario Valdezinda, 38, was driving east on 6th Street when she struck the victim, who was running across the street in a marked crosswalk, police said in a news release. He was apparently trying to catch a bus in the area.

Valdezinda was looking at her phone when the crash occurred, police allege. She stayed at the scene and tried to help the victim, described as a 65-year-old Korean man who lived in a nearby assisted living facility. Valdezinda was initially arrested on suspicion of driving without a valid license, but was eventually also booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Her bail was set at $100,000, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 28.