1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting Just Outside Church in Compton: Sheriff

A person is dead and another two are being hospitalized after gunfire broke out following a fight at a Compton church parking lot on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers were called about a shooting near the church in the 1900 block of East Compton Boulevard at about 12:46 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputy Morgan Arteaga said. Video of the scene shows pools of blood splattered on the sidewalk just outside.

The person who called authorities said there had been fighting in the parking lot, according to Arteaga.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds and one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the deputy said. The other two were rushed to a nearby hospital and are believed to be in stable condition.

No other details have been released by authorities.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.