17-Year-Old Girl Thwarts Attempted Assault With Pepper Spray; Man Sought: La Habra Police

Police released a suspect sketch on Friday amid the search for a man who attempted to assault a 17-year-old girl in La Habra last week.

The teen went to police to report that a man had tried to attack with her a pocket knife on the afternoon of Jan. 16, according to a new release from the La Habra Police Department.

She told them the man approached her and brandished a knife while she was walking in the area of Idaho Street and Whittier Boulevard.

He was within arm’s reach of the teen when she took out pepper spray and used it to thwart the assault attempt, according to the release.

The man fled the scene and she ran to the Police Department to report the incident.

Investigators have looked through surveillance cameras of nearby business but uncovered nothing substantial, according to the release.

Police did, however, release a sketch of the suspect, described as a heavyset white man, about 40 to 50 years old, with a beard. He was wearing a dark baseball hat and a dark jacket at the time, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 562-383-4300. Those who would like to remain anonymous can leave a tip by utilizing Tip411 by going to the website https://home.tip411.com/ and selecting “La Habra Police Department.”