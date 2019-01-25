2 Men, Boy Found Clinging to Capsized Boat in Dangerous Surf Conditions at Ventura Beach Are Rescued

Rescue swimmers battled dangerous rip currents to rescue two men and a boy found clinging to a capsized inflatable boat drifting toward a jetty at a Ventura beach, authorities said Friday.

The rescuers grappled with low visibility and were “recirculated by the rip multiple times” as they worked to the save the three individuals between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, according to a Ventura Fire Department news release.

The disabled vessel was filling with water and getting closer to a rock barrier in the medium to heavy surf conditions, fire officials said. National Weather Service officials in L.A. and Ventura counties had warned of “unusually high tides” and the dangers of breaking waves on coastal jetties in a tweet sent out at 5:50 p.m. that same evening.

Unusually high tides near 7 feet will continue through Tue AM, along with elevated surf. Impacts include minor tidal overflow in low lying areas near the beach, with strong #RipCurrents. #SoCal #CAwx #CAsurf pic.twitter.com/Mat5zMdfYK — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 22, 2019

Rescuers eventually managed to reach the victims and bring them to shore, officials said.

They were given medical treatment “for exposure and minor injuries” before being taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, officials said. No other injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not released other details about the incident.