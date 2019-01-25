Animal Officials Confiscate Dog After San Clemente Residents Say They Witnessed Months of Abuse

Animal officials took custody of a dog after San Clemente residents reported seeing its caretaker continuously tugging it and swinging it around over the course of several months. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 25, 2019.