2 in Custody After High-Speed Pursuit Comes to End Near Newbury Park

Two people are in custody after a high-speed pursuit came to an end near Newbury Park Friday morning.

The vehicle, which appeared to top speeds of 100 mph during the pursuit, led authorities through the San Fernando Valley and into Thousand Oaks before coming to a stop on the 101 Freeway’s Conejo Grade.

It was unclear what prompted authorities to begin pursuing the vehicle.

The driver exited the vehicle first with her hands in the air and was taken into custody.

A few moments later, a second person came out of the vehicle and surrendered to authorities.

No further details were immediately available.