Big Game Eats With Chef Jamie Gwen

FRENCH DIP SLIDERS

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced

12 sweet Hawaiian slider buns, halved

1 pound thinly sliced deli roast beef

12 slices provolone cheese

1 garlic clove, minced

1 1/2 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Horseradish sauce

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat melt 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the sliced onion and sauté, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 20 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Place the bottom halves of the slider buns on a baking sheet and top with the roast beef, provolone cheese, caramelized onions and slider bun tops.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter and brush the tops of the buns. Sprinkle with coarse salt and bake until cheese is melted and the sliders are warmed through, about 10 minutes.

To make the Jus, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the beef broth, Worcestershire and thyme sprig and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until slightly reduced, 1about 0 minutes.

Serve the warm sliders with the jus and horseradish sauce, for dipping.

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

For Chowder Fries, cook frozen French Fries according to package directions. Ladle the chowder over hot fries, garnish with extra crispy bacon and chopped parsley and serve.

1/2 pound bacon, minced

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 pound potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 jar clam juice

3 cups half-and-half

2 cups shucked clams, chopped (with liquid)

2 cups corn kernels (optional)

Dash of hot sauce, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Sauté the bacon in a large kettle or stock pot over medium heat. When crisp, remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the onions to the bacon grease and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes.

Add the potatoes, garlic and thyme and sauté 2 minutes. Stir in the flour, then the broth cook over low heat, until the potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes.

When the potatoes are tender add the bacon back to the soup along with the clam juice, half & half, clams, corn, hot sauce and pepper, to taste. Bring the mixture to a simmer, do not boil, and simmer 5 minutes or until heated through. Serve garnished with chopped parsley.

SPICY VEGAN ROASTED VEGETABLE NACHOS

1 red bell pepper, cleaned and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 zucchini, diced

1 yellow squash, diced

1 medium red onion, diced

2 jalapeño peppers, seeds and veins removed and diced

One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed 1/2 cup prepared salsa

1 tablespoon olive oil 8 cups Smart & Final Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

2 cups shredded Vegan cheese

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Vegan Sour cream, for garnish

Guacamole, for garnish

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 450ºF. Combine the bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion and jalapenos in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle the vegetables with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Spread the vegetable mix on a large baking sheet and roast for 35 to 40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes.

Place the tortilla chips on a large baking sheet. Top the chips with the roasted vegetables, black beans and cheese. Place in the oven and heat until the cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.

Top the finished nachos with sliced green onions, sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro leaves.

CRAB & BEER CHEESE NACHOS

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup beer (Lager or Ale)

3/4 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded Monterey jack

4 ounces plain cream cheese

1 can crabmeat, cleaned 8 cups Smart & Final Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

diced fire-roasted jalapenos

Melt the butter in a saucepot over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and cook for 1 minute. Add the beer and whisk constantly until smooth. Add the milk, Dijon, garlic powder and cayenne. Bring the mixture to a simmer and cook until thick and bubbling, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and add the cheese, a handful at a time, whisking after each addition. Whisk until smooth.

In order to get cheese and crab on every bite, you must layer! Place the tortilla chips on a large baking sheet. Top with a layer of cheese and crab. Add another layer of chips, cheese, and crab. Top with diced jalapenos and dig in!

DIY MEATBALL HERO BAR

Set it out and let everyone make their own!

Classic Meatballs

Red Sauce

Sliced mozzarella or provolone cheese

Garlic Bread

Pesto

Roasted red peppers

Ricotta cheese

Pickled Italian peppers

Grated Parmesan cheese

NUTTY CANDIED BACON PARTY MIX

3 cups corn Chex

3 cups rice Chex

2 cups pretzel sticks

1 stick salted butter

4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 pound bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups mixed nuts

Preheat the oven to 250º F. In a large mixing bowl, combine both Chex mixes and the pretzels.

Melt the butter in a small saucepot and add the Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, onion powder and cayenne. Slowly pour the mixture over the Chex mixture, tossing well. Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, place the bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring often, until the fat begins to render and the bacon is starting to crisp. Pour off the bacon grease and add the brown sugar. Continue to cook until the bacon is caramelized.

Combine the Chex mixture, candied bacon and mixed nuts in a serving bowl. Toss and serve.

SALTED CARAMEL CORN CRUNCH

8 ounces unsalted butter

2 cups packed dark brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon baking soda

8 cups popped popcorn

Preheat the oven to 200ºF.

Combine the butter, brown sugar, salt, and corn syrup in a saucepot and bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes. Remove the caramel from the heat and stir in the baking soda.

Pour the caramel over the popped corn and stir to coat well. Spread the caramel corn on a large baking sheet or roasting pan and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on parchment paper to cool.