Viral Video Shows Crying Oklahoma Boy Begging to Stay on School Bus Before Being Forced Off, Attacked

Police in Locust Grove, Oklahoma, are investigating an incidence of bullying after it was captured in a video that went viral.

The footage, which was taken by another student, shows a terrified boy crying and begging the bus driver to let him stay on the bus. The boy also begs the driver to let him off at his house, rather than at the bus stop, but the driver just yells at him to get off the vehicle.

Another person can also be heard threatening to force the student off the bus.

After being forced off of the bus, the boy is immediately chased and attacked by an older student, the 47-second-long video shows.

"The video is alarming itself and obviously, it's enough to start an investigation," Major Rod Howell of the Mayes County Sheriff's Office told KTLA sister station KFSM in northwest Arkansas.

Howell says investigators are now looking into another cellphone video, plus two surveillance cameras on the bus for more evidence.

The school district is cooperating and the investigators are also working to get the black box off of the bus, Howell added.

Locust Grove Public Schools released a statement saying the student's and bus driver's actions have been addressed internally:

"Locust Grove Public Schools had an incident take place January 17th on one of our school buses involving two students. The incident was turned over to law enforcement and the Mayes County Sheriff's Office is conducting a complete investigation. The students' and bus driver's actions have been addressed internally."

The school district would not comment any further on whether the bus driver is still employed.