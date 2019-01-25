Buying a TV for the Big Game? Here are the Latest TV Technology Terms Explained

Super Bowl is a great excuse to buy a new big screen and retailers know it! Here are the latest TV terms explained so you know what to look for in your next set.

It’s the time of the year when prices are once again slashed on TV models – but understanding today’s TV terminology seems like it might require an engineering degree!

Recently, I chatted with Andru Edwards, a gadget reviewer who runs Gear Live, for the inside scoop on just about every popular term you might see stamped on a box. Watch the video for a better understanding of 4K vs 8K, LCD vs OLED, HDR and more.

Andru’s top pick for the best value is the TCL 6-Series.