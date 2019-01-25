California Cooking Podcast: Jonah Freedman of Freedman’s Jewish Deli

Jonah Freedman is the 25-year-old food phenom behind Freedman’s in Silver Lake. Jonah’s vision was to take the traditional Jewish deli concept, mainly known for breakfast and lunch, and hip it up with dinner, cocktails, and an overall modern vibe. On this episode of the California Cooking podcast, Jessica heads to Freedman’s, where Jonah shares his journey as a restaurateur and the source of his inspiration.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”: via iTunes | RSS

Jessica on social media: Facebook | Instagram

About the Podcast: “California Cooking”

More KTLA podcasts: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph