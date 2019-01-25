Deputies Use Naloxone to Revive Overdose Patient in Goleta

Deputies used nalaxone to help save the life of a person overdosing on opioids Thursday night for the 16th time since the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office obtained the anti-overdose nasal spray less than two years ago, officials said.

The rescue took place about 11 p.m. at a sober living facility in Goleta, sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. Deputies responded to a call to find a 22-year-old Ventura man suffering from an opioid overdose.

“A sheriff’s deputy administered a single dose of his department-issued nalaxone spray,” according to the statement. “As medics and fire personnel arrived, the subject’s vital signs improved and it was apparent that the (nalaxone) was effective.”

“Due to the quick thinking and actions of the law enforcement personnel, this incident ended with a life saved instead of a drug overdose death,” the statement said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital for further treatment.

Ventura county deputies were first equipped with nalaxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, in April of 2017, according to the department. They have since deployed it 16 times.

All deputies have been trained on the use of naloxone, officials added.