Deputy Injured After Fleeing DUI Driver Crashes With Patrol Car at End of Pursuit in Norwalk: Sheriff’s Officials

A suspected drunken driver collided with one of the law enforcement vehicles that were chasing him Friday night, injuring a deputy, officials said.

The man behind the wheel of a white Dodger Charger with black stripes was also wanted on suspicion of reckless driving and possibly driving a stolen vehicle when authorities initiated the pursuit in Bellflower, L.A. County Sheriff’s Sgt. Salles said.

Although officers lost track of the Charger for a time, they found the driver in Norwalk area.

The man eventually abandoned the vehicle near the corner of Cheshire Street and Caufield Avenue and fled on foot, Salles said.

Deputies were able to catch up with him and took him into custody, according to the sergeant.

At some point during the chase, his vehicle was involved in a collision with a sheriff’s vehicle and a deputy inside was injured. Salles said.

Footage from the scene appeared to show the collision occurred at the end of the pursuit, and that was what had caused the driver to abandon his vehicle.

Authorities were releasing little information about the deputy’s injuries, but said he or she was in stable condition at a local hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

Norwalk deputies assisted Lakewood deputies with a vehicle pursuit involving a reckless drunk driver. The driver was taken into custody after he abandoned the vehicle near the Cheshire St/Caufield Av. #Norwalk #Whittier #LaMirada — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) January 26, 2019