Flights Delayed at Major Northeast U.S. Airports Because of Staffing, FAA Says

The federal government shutdown is being blamed for flight delays at major airports in New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia due to staffing shortages at a critical air traffic control center.

Flights into LaGuardia, Newark Liberty International and Philadelphia International airports are delayed Friday morning by an average of 41 minutes, according to the FAA.

The delays are directly attributable to the partial government shutdown, said Trish Gilbert, executive vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

“You can’t mess with a system that is so integral to the United States,” she told CNN Friday. “This is reckless, what has been going on with the shutdown.”

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, his spokeswoman said.

Stoppage could have a nationwide ripple effect

Departing flights from Philadelphia and Newark are delayed between an hour and an hour and 15 minutes, and LaGuardia departures delayed between 15 and 30 minutes, the FAA said. A ground stop at LaGuardia was ordered to clear congestion, an FAA spokesman said.

Ground stops, especially long ones, typically can have a ripple effect nationwide, forcing bottlenecks and delays at airports that feed into the destination airports.

The region is one of the most trafficked airspaces in the world, with 20% of all airline passengers in the country traveling out of airports in the Northeast, according to the FAA.

FAA officials were working Friday to mitigate the staff shortage, they said.

“We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida,” the agency said. “As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources. We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed.”

Air traffic controllers union chief warned of risk

The delays — as the partial federal government shutdown marks its 35th day — come less than two days after the president of a major air traffic controllers union warned that the ongoing shutdown poses a major safety risk.

Air traffic workers are making “routine mistakes” due to high levels of stress caused by the shutdown, Paul Rinaldi, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, told CNN on Wednesday night.

Added Gilbert on Friday: “You cannot continue to operate a system this complex for this long without the support structure of the people that are furloughed. We are already short-staffed. Now, you have added the stress to air traffic controllers and their personal circumstances, and they’re not sleeping at night. We are concerned that they are not fit for duty.”

New York Gov. Cuomo blames “federal madness”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the delays are another symptom of the “federal madness” caused by Trump.

The Democrat says the delays are hurting the economy and impacting airport safety and security. His comments came at an unrelated event in Manhattan Friday morning.

Earlier in the day Cuomo wrote to Trump demanding an end to the shutdown, saying it could become a national security issue.