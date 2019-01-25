Funding Approved for L.A. Metro’s Gold Line Extension

Posted 8:54 AM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:55AM, January 25, 2019

Plans for extending the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Gold Line can go forward after officials approved a $97 million grant for the project. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2019.