Plans for extending the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Gold Line can go forward after officials approved a $97 million grant for the project. Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2019.
Funding Approved for L.A. Metro’s Gold Line Extension
