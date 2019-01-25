Girl Walking to School Escapes Would-Be Kidnappers in Covina

A teenage girl broke free from the grasp of a would-be kidnapper who grabbed her while she was walking to school in Covina on Friday morning, authorities said.

The crime took place about 7:30 a.m. as the 17-year-old victim was walking along the 400 block of South Hollenbeck Avenue, in front of Covina High School, Covina Police Department Sgt. John Zumwalt said.

A white, older-model, four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up alongside the girl, he said. The car was described as similar in appearance to a Nissan.

“A front passenger opens door, reaches out, grabs her by the arm with a firm grip and pulls her toward the vehicle,” Zumwalt said. “The frightened victim pulls away and runs.”

The victim was unhurt, he added.

Police described the passenger who grabbed the girl as Latino man between 30 and 40 years old, with a thin mustache and hair on his chin. He wore a dark baseball cap and a brown jacket.

No description of the driver was available.

Officers beefed up patrols around Covina High School in response to the incident, Zumwalt added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covina police at 626-384-5595. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.