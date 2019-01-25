Human Trafficking Suspect Wanted in Connection With Lewd Acts on a Minor Is Arrested

A man wanted on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a minor has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials announced Friday.

Christopher Peter Espinoza, 30, was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said in an updated news release.

He was known to frequent the area of Lakewood Boulevard south of the 105 Freeway, but it is unknown where he was arrested.

One day earlier, authorities were seeking information on Espinoza’s whereabouts. He was described as a human trafficking suspect.

He was also apparently wanted for child pornography, though the details of his crimes were not released.

33.881682 -118.117012