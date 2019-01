For nearly a century, neon has illuminated signs, displays and art across Los Angeles. Nights Of Neon Inc. in the San Fernando Valley is one of few facilities still making the gas-filled tubes in L.A. It was started by longtime neon artist Lisa Schulte Art 35 years ago.

