LAPD Employee Placed on Home Duty After Vehicle Was Reported Abandoned Following Crash in Carson

A Los Angeles Police Department employee has been placed on home duty after being involved in a vehicle crash in Carson early Friday morning, officials told KTLA Friday.

The LAPD official was not injured and authorities believe no one else was involved in the incident, Officer Lee said. Authorities were called to the scene near Avalon Boulevard and 213th Street about an abandoned vehicle at about 4 a.m, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“We are currently working with California Highway Patrol to determine the nature of the crash. The employee has been assigned to home pending the outcome of the investigation,” an emailed LAPD statement reads.

KTLA’s Judy Oehling contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated an incorrect date of the crash. The post has since been updated.