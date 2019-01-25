× LAX Workers Receive Assistance During Government Shutdown: Free Bus Rides, Help With Utility Bills and More

More than 3,000 federal workers at Los Angeles International Airport and Van Nuys Airport are being offered new aid measures as the federal government shutdown drags on.

Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that owns and operates the airports, on Thursday began offering federal employees free rides on the FlyAway bus service that takes riders to the airport from Union Station, Hollywood, Van Nuys, Long Beach and Westwood.

Parking fees at Van Nuys will be waived, and parking fees at LAX will be deferred, the agency announced.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday said he has directed the L.A. Department of Water and Power as well as the city’s Bureau of Sanitation to offer assistance and payment plans for water, power, sewer and trash services. That includes plans that spread payments out over an additional three to four months.

