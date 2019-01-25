Man Electrocuted While Tampering With Street Light Circuit in Koreatown: Department of Water and Power

A man was electrocuted this week while tampering with a street light circuit in Koreatown, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said.

Police believe the man was killed while trying to remove copper wire and other items from the electrified equipment, DWP officials said.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office said the man, who was found dead Tuesday, was in his 30s and Latino but did not release his name because his next of kin had not yet been notified. His death, the result of electrocution and thermal burns, has been ruled an accident.

DWP crews deenergized the conductor after the L.A. Police Department reported the death. Utility officials are working with law enforcement in their investigation, officials said.

