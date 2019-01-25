Man Sought for Intentionally Striking, Killing Girlfriend’s Brother With SUV in Palmdale: Officials

Deputies asked the public’s help Friday in finding a 25-year-old man they say intentionally struck and killed his girlfriend’s brother with an SUV during an argument in Palmdale on Thursday afternoon.

Esteban Reyes-Rojas is wanted for murder in connection with the deadly encounter, which unfolded about 4:50 p.m. in the 38000 block of 35th Street East, Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

He got into an argument with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s brother, Everardo Castro, Viera said.

“Reyes-Rojas got in his vehicle (and) chased down the two victims,” the deputy said.

Castro was struck by the SUV and pinned against a home, officials said. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was soon pronounce dead.

The suspect’s girlfriend suffered a minor injury, Viera said.

Reyes-Rojas fled the scene in his SUV and remained at large Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Reyes-Rojas is Latino, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and is known to frequent the Palmdale, Lancaster and Santa Ana areas.

His SUV was described as a tan, 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe with a California license plate of 7WPT016.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

A wanted flier issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 25, 2018.